Mouni Roy

'Mouni Roy dreamed about marriage for years', reveals Arjun Bijlani, shares unseen wedding video!

Actor Arjun Bijlani also asked his friend Mouni Roy's husband Suraj Nambiar to keep the actress happy.

&#039;Mouni Roy dreamed about marriage for years&#039;, reveals Arjun Bijlani, shares unseen wedding video!
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner and actor Arjun Bijlani is over the moon as his close friend Mouni Roy recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar.

Since the day of Mouni's wedding, Arjun has been flooding social media with pictures from the wedding and warm wishes for his dearest friend Mouni. He had earlier shared pictures from the Haldi ceremony, Mouni's Malayali wedding and pictures of him and his wife Neha Swami at the wedding.

Now, the actor has shared a sweet note for Mouni, talking about how it has been her dream for years to get married. He also told Mouni's hubby Suraj to keep her happy always.

Arjun wrote on Instagram, "A dream wedding… no I don’t mean it in a materialistic way . A dream my friend @imouniroy saw for so many years and it happened just like that with so much love laughter and happiness. To witness this dream come true was the happiest moment for all of us . Suraj ur a rockstar aur hamari Mouni ko hamesha khush rakhna in which I have no doubts .. god bless you both alwaysssss."

Take a look at his post:

 

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

A day later, on January 28, the newlyweds hosted a Goa-style pool brunch for their closed ones at the resort. 

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The 'Naagin' actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect. 

