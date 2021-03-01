हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy looks smouldering in a lacy black monokini!

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's Brahmastra. The actress made her acting debut in the popular Balaji drama series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2006. Since then there was no stopping Mouni. The actress later appeared in the hugely popular mythological serial 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'. Her last show on television was 'Naagin', which used top TRP charts.

Mouni Roy looks smouldering in a lacy black monokini!

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has set the temperatures soaring on the internet after she shared her scenic pictures in a lacy black monokini. Mouni is enjoying her time at Grand Hyatt Goa, where the rocky and  green background makes the photo all the more appealing.

Mouni’s photo has already received more than 500,000 likes and sweet comments from her friends and fans. 

Mouni will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra. The actress made her acting debut in the popular Balaji drama series 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in 2006. Since then there was no stopping Mouni. The actress later appeared in the hugely popular mythological serial 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'. Her last show on television was 'Naagin', which used top TRP charts. 

Mouni began her acting career in Bollywood with Reema Kagti's sports film Gold co-starring Akshay Kumar.

 

