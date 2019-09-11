close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lalbaugcha Raja

Mouni Roy seeks divine blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja, shares pics

The actress had beautiful darshan of the Lord during Ganpati Utsav which started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. 

Mouni Roy seeks divine blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja, shares pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of small-screen, Mouni Roy made her big transition from a television star to Bollywood actress last year. The popular face recently visited the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and sought Bappa's divine blessings.

Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared breathtaking pictures with her fans. He wrote in the caption: “वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सुर्यकोटि समप्रभ निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा”

“I searched for God and found only myself, I searched for myself and found only god”~ Rumi Thankful for the beautiful darshan at the Laal Baugh cha Raja

The actress had beautiful darshan of the Lord during Ganpati Utsav which started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. The Ganpati festival continues for 10 days in Maharashtra where it is one of the major festivities.

In and around the city, huge and mammoth pandals are set-up just like the Durga Puja pandals. Several celebrities go pandal hopping and seek Bappa's blessings.

Recently, the Ambanis, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others were spotted bowing down before the Lord at Lalbaugcha Raja.

During Ganpati festival, devotees welcome the Lord at home. After praying to him for days, the Visarjan takes place where the idol is immersed in water amid a tearful farewell. However, devotees pray to the Lord with a promise to return to their abodes next year during the same time.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!

 

 

Tags:
Lalbaugcha RajaMouni Roylalbaugcha raja picsGanesh Utsavganpati utsav 2019
Next
Story

Adele, Mila Kunis the reason behind Ashton Kutcher's 'spite' mustache

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Modi govt decides to Jammu and Kashmir apple farmers' aid