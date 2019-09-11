Mouni Roy seeks divine blessings of Lalbaugcha Raja, shares pics

New Delhi: The 'Naagin' of small-screen, Mouni Roy made her big transition from a television star to Bollywood actress last year. The popular face recently visited the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and sought Bappa's divine blessings.

Mouni took to her Instagram account and shared breathtaking pictures with her fans. He wrote in the caption: “वक्रतुण्ड महाकाय सुर्यकोटि समप्रभ निर्विघ्नं कुरु मे देव सर्वकार्येषु सर्वदा”

“I searched for God and found only myself, I searched for myself and found only god”~ Rumi Thankful for the beautiful darshan at the Laal Baugh cha Raja

The actress had beautiful darshan of the Lord during Ganpati Utsav which started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 2, 2019. The Ganpati festival continues for 10 days in Maharashtra where it is one of the major festivities.

In and around the city, huge and mammoth pandals are set-up just like the Durga Puja pandals. Several celebrities go pandal hopping and seek Bappa's blessings.

Recently, the Ambanis, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and others were spotted bowing down before the Lord at Lalbaugcha Raja.

During Ganpati festival, devotees welcome the Lord at home. After praying to him for days, the Visarjan takes place where the idol is immersed in water amid a tearful farewell. However, devotees pray to the Lord with a promise to return to their abodes next year during the same time.

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!