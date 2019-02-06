Mouni Roy shares pic with Ayan Mukerji, netizens think they are dating

New Delhi: The stunning Bong beauty Mouni Roy made her sensational debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar's 'Gold' last year. The Reema Kagti film got her appreciation and as a result, the actress has a few plum deals in her kitty.

Television actress turned movie star's personal life has always hogged the limelight. Although she has never really spoken about dating anyone, earlier she was rumoured to be in a relationship with TV hunk Mohit Raina, who played the titular role of Lord Shiva in popular show 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev'.

Now, the buzz is strong that Mouni and director Ayan Mukerji are dating each other. The actress recently shared a picture with the filmmaker with a cryptic caption: “Too soon to be missing you ??

Because I like to talk to him; who knows a lot about a lot!

Precious.”

Well, the picture has got netizens thinking if they are a couple in real life? Check a few comments:

Much ahead of her maiden venture, the actress bagged her second film. She will be seen in Dharma Productions' much talked about trilogy's first part 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and has a dreamy ensemble cast. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen sharing the screen space together for the first time in the film.

She also has 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao.