Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's glam photoshoot in black shimmery bodycon dress is unmissable!

On Sunday (June 20), actress Mouni Roy took to Instagram to share stunning clicks of her donning a black shimmery bodycon dress with a fun caption.

Mouni Roy&#039;s glam photoshoot in black shimmery bodycon dress is unmissable!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Mouni Roy

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy has a solid social media presence with 17 million followers on Instagram and often posts jaw-dropping pictures of her chic outfits. 

On Sunday (June 20), the actress took to Instagram to share stunning clicks of her donning a black shimmery bodycon dress. She's seen posing in her lavish home with beautiful decor. It appears as if the actress decided to have an at-home photoshoot and rock a little black dress as she does so well.

The actress wrote in the caption, "1) get up, 2) survive, 3) make it fun , 4) go back to bed". As per her recent post, he definitely had a fun Sunday.

Check out her breathtaking look:
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.

