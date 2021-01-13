हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's sultry avatar in this glamourous photoshoot heats up social media!

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. 

Mouni Roy's sultry avatar in this glamourous photoshoot heats up social media!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The original 'Naagin' of small screens, Mouni Roy is a popular face on social media as well. She enjoys a massive fan base of over 15.6 million followers on Instagram alone. The stunner posted a few of her glamourous pictures and broke the internet with her oomph. 

Mouni Roy looked ravishing in her photoshoot. Her caption reads: He asked,” for you, the woman, in the biblical story, is no different from the man, is the man himself?” Yes I said. “Eve can’t, doesn’t know how, doesn’t have the material to be Eve outside of Adam. Her evil and her good are evil & good according to Adam. And the divine work was so successful that she herself, in herself doesn’t know what she is. Eve is Adam as a woman. @subisamuel Style @anusoru @nidhikurda Face @rishabskhanna Hair @makeupbygeetansh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'. 

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Mouni was last seen in 'Made In China' opposite Rajkummar Rao. 

 

 

