Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's yoga asana video is worth a watch!

This post comes ahead of the International Day of Yoga which happens to be on June 21.

Mouni Roy&#039;s yoga asana video is worth a watch!

New Delhi: Television actress turned Bollywood beauty Mouni Roy is a fitness enthusiast. Often we have seen her post amazing stuff about yoga and the benefits of staying healthy. And this explains the secret behind her stunning looks and fit body.

Mouni recently took to Instagram and shared a video where she can be seen performing a yoga asana under the supervision of a yoga expert. Watch her video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

पिंच मयूरासना #alilbiterryday #workinprogress Voice over by @rahul.p.patel

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on

This post comes ahead of the International Day of Yoga which happens to be on June 21. Also known as Yoga Day commonly since it began in 2015. Several B-Town celebs practise yoga such as Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Malvade, Malaika Arora among various others.

On the work front, the bong beauty will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'Brahmastra' where she is set to entice the audience in a negative role. This is the very first time that the Bong beauty will essay a grey shade character.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles with megastar Amitabh Bachchan playing a pivotal part. The movie is slated to hit the screens in 2020.

She has several projects in her kitty and was last seen in John Abraham starrer 'RAW'—Romeo Akbar Walter.

 

Mouni Roy, Mouni Roy pics, International Yoga Day 2019, Yoga Day
Om Birla appointed as Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha