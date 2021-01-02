हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni to send vegetables from his farmhouse to Dubai

Cabbage and other vegetables from Dhoni's farm are in high demand in the Ranchi market

MS Dhoni to send vegetables from his farmhouse to Dubai
Credit: Instagram/ @mahi7781

New Delhi: Former cricketer and captain of Team India, MS Dhoni has been growing vegetables at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Preparations to send a consignment of vegetables, grown at his farmhouse, to Dubai are in the final stage. The Agriculture Department of Jharkhand has taken the responsibility of sending Dhoni's vegetables abroad, India Today reported.

The agency to send these vegetables to Dubai has also been selected. All Season Farm Fresh agency is what the Department of Agriculture uses to send several consignments of vegetables to the gulf countries. 

This same agency will be used to send the MS Dhoni brand vegetables to Dubai for which the Agriculture Department of Jharkhand has taken the responsibility.

Strawberries, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, hock and papaya are extensively cultivated in about 10 acres of his 43-acre farm house at Ring Road in Sembo village.

There is also a huge demand for cabbage, tomatoes and peas grown in Dhoni's farmhouse in the Ranchi market.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently on vacation with his family in Dubai to celebrate the New Year. He also enjoys a large fan following in the city.

 

