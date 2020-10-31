Mukesh Khanna slammed for saying 'MeToo began after women started working', controversial video angers netizens

New Delhi: Mahabharat's Bhishma Pitamah aka Mukesh Khanna, who earned stardom for playing Shaktiman on small screens for the longest has been making headlines but for all wrong reasons. The senior actor has angered fans and netizens for his controversial statements on MeToo movement.

In an interview given to The Filmy Charcha, Shaktiman actor Mukesh Khanna said, "Aurat ka kam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hui hai MeToo ki, jab aurato ne bhi kam karna shuru kar diya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai. Log ye women’s lib ki baat karenge, lekin main aapko bata doon, problem yahin se shuru hoti hai.

Adding more, he said, "Nahi, mard mard hai aurat aurat hai."

He has been called for his misogynistic comments on social media and netizens are angered with his statements. Take a look at a few reactions:

Social media slams Mukesh Khanna's remarks on working women and #metoo, users say by his logic there should have been no Geeta Vishwas in Shaktimaan serialhttps://t.co/xwwDmrQBeH — Hindutva Watch (@Hindutva__watch) October 30, 2020

#mukeshkhanna Is Biggest Attention Seeker

1st He target Kapil Show,Then Salman Bigg Boss And Now Akshay Kumar Movie Laxmi Bomb.

He Is targeting Big Names Because By using their names he Comes In limelight. https://t.co/3QoX0b6OZd — Raja (@RaghurajPrSingh) October 28, 2020

That man also hate #Kapilshow .

I think that that man wants to be in news or publicity.#Mukeshkhanna is always commenting on issuues for social media attention. — Jitendra (@Jitendr94583572) October 29, 2020

MeToo movement began in India when actress Tanushree Dutta accused senior actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment on the sets of their film. However, Nana Patekar denied all the accusations.

It sparked a huge row and many more celebrities were named and shamed in this campaign to call out sexual predators.

Mukesh Khanna was recently in news for calling comedian Kapil Sharma's show 'vulgar'.