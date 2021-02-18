हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sandeep Nahar

Mumbai police registers FIR against Sandeep Nahar's wife and mother-in-law

An FIR were registered on a complaint filed by Sandeep Nahar's father Vijay Kumar Nahar against the actor's wife Khanchan and mother-in-law Veenu under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide), he said. The actor, who had featured in Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni', was found unconscious by his wife and friends on Monday night.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram/sandeepnahar_official

Mumbai: Police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against actor Sandeep Nahar's wife and mother-in-law after he was found to have hanged himself two days ago, an official said on Wednesday.

An FIR were registered on a complaint filed by Sandeep's father Vijay Kumar Nahar against Sandeep's wife Khanchan and mother-in-law Veenu under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide), he said.

No arrest has been made, the official added.

The actor, who had featured in Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari' and Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni', was found unconscious by his wife and friends on Monday night.

Sandeep had posted a suicide note on Facebook with a nine- minute video, opening up about his marital troubles.

He was "frustrated" with constant fights with his wife Kanchan and was being harassed and blackmailed by her and also his mother-in-law, he purportedly said in the video.

He also mentioned "politics" he faced in Bollywood.

