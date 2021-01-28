Naagin actress Nia Sharma's bold look in a shimmering lehenga-choli steams up internet!

New Delhi: The stunning 'Naagin' star Nia Sharma is quite a social media slayer! She sure knows how to hog the limelight. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Nia can be seen flaunting her desi look in a shimmering lehenga-choli.

Nia Sharma's scintillating vibe in the desi avatar raised the temperatures on social media. We love the off-shoulder choli design and the dazzling lehenga in soft shades of ash grey and bluish tints. Take a look here:

Recently, Nia bought home a cool black XC90 Inscription by Volvo and posted a video too.

The actress won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

The telly star Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

She also stood third and second in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women list published by British-based Eastern Eye newspaper in 2016 and 2017 respectively.