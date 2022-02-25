हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra shares pic of her baby's toys, wears Nick Jonas' shirt in new photo dump

Priyanka Chopra who welcomed her first child in January shared a glimpse of her baby's toy room in her latest photo dump on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra shares pic of her baby&#039;s toys, wears Nick Jonas&#039; shirt in new photo dump
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: New mom Priyanka Chopra who welcomed her baby via surrogacy in January has now shared a glimpse of her and Nick's baby's lovely toys in an Instagram photo dump.

In one of the pictures, from her photo dump, fans got a glimpse of a few toys kept on a desk drawer along with an idol of Lord Krishna. In another picture, Priyanka was seen wearing her husband Nick Jonas' yellow shirt and looking super cool in it. 

With the photos of the toys, fans wondered how her baby is doing, many even congratulated the starlet again for welcoming a new member into her and Nick's family.

Check out her Instagram post:

 

 

Recently, Priyanka made headlines after an American comedian Rosie O'Donnell issued an apology on Instagram to the actress for mistaking her identity when she first met her.

However, Priyanka wasn't too pleased with her apology and had some advice on how to make a sincere apology.

The comedian previously admitted that she had assumed Priyanka was a renowned author and alternative medicine advocate Deepak Chopra's daughter. However, after learning about her mistake, Donnell posted an apology video referring to Priyanka as ‘the Chopra wife’ and ‘someone Chopra’.

 

Reacting to Rosie's video, Priyanka wrote on her Instagram story, "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ especially in a sincere apology."

On the personal front, earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy.

