New Delhi: Seasoned Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah recently spoke about the ongoing controversy related to Prophet Muhammad amid BJP leaders' derogatory remarks leading to a diplomatic blowback India received from Gulf nations. The veteran actor hopes that good sense will prevail and the 'hate wave' against Muslims will dissipate soon.

In an interview to a news channel, the multiple National Award winner also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to step in and 'stop this poison from spreading'. "I would appeal to him (PM) to knock some good sense into these people. If he believes what was said at the 'Dharam Sansad' in Rishikesh, then he should say so. If he does not, then he should say so," he said, according to PTI.

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal

The BJP on Sunday suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal after their controversial remarks against the Prophet.

Boycott of Indian products

Amid protests by Muslim groups over the remarks, the party also issued a statement aimed at assuaging the concerns of minorities and distancing itself from these members, asserting that it respects all religions and strongly denounces the insult of any religious personality. The controversial remarks also sparked a Twitter trend in the Arab world calling for a boycott of Indian products.

Why SRK, Aamir and Salman Khan are silent?

In another interview, Naseer told NDTV about how Bollywood A-listers in the country have too much to lose by speaking up on the boiling issues. About the Khan trinity not speaking on the matter, Naseeruddin Shah said, "I cannot speak for them. I am not in the position they are in. I feel they think they would be risking too much. But then, I don’t know how they explain to their own conscience about it. But I think they are in a position where they have too much to lose."