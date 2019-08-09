Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' to release in October

Washington: Hollywood actor Natalie Portman is all set to feature on screens as an astronaut in 'Lucy in the Sky' and the makers have scheduled the film's release for October 4 this year. The upcoming feature marks the directorial debut of Noah Hawley which starts Portman as an astronaut who returns to Earth after a long time in space.

She then falls for a fellow astronaut (Jon Hamm) and begins an obsessive affair, reported Variety. The plot is loosely based on the true story of NASA astronaut Lisa Nowak, who was arrested in 2007 for the attempted murder of her fellow astronaut Colleen Shipman. Shipman was romantically involved with astronaut William Oefelein.

Earlier the film was titled `Pale Blue Dot`. Also, a part of the cast is actor Dan Stevens essaying the role of Portman`s husband. Zazie Beetz and Ellen Burstyn are also onboard the film. Portman is a highly acclaimed actor known for her roles in films including `Black Swan` for which she won an Academy Award, `Jackie` and `Closer`, for which she earned an Oscar-nomination.

Recently, during the 2019 Comic-Con panel, filmmaker Taika Waiti announced that Portman will be seen as the first female Thor in his upcoming directorial 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.