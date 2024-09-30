Natasa Stankovic Enjoys Pool Time With BFF Alex; Netizens Say 'Hardik Pandya Is Watching'

Mumbai: Natasa Stankovic seemed to have moved on from her past and her latest posts on Instagram make the fans and netizens think so. The actress announced her mutual divorce from cricketer husband Hardik Pandya and mentioned co-parenting their son Agastya together. Natasa who is back in town dropped her video on Instagram enjoying her pool time. Meanwhile, her BFF and fitness coach Aleksandar Alex Ilic also shared a video of him with Natasa where he flips her down in the water as she was resting on a unicorn water tyre.

Watch the video of Natasa and Alex having fun in the pool.

Natasa and Alex were even allegedly linked with each other as they both were spotted together several times after the divorce announcement. This video of Natasa and Alex in the pool to react to the netizens. One user commented.” Hardik Pandya watching from another account”. Another user said,” She doesn't deserve any respect”.

Natasa and Hardik shared their divorce announcement that read,”We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family”.

Hardik and Natasa got separated within 4 years of their marriage, the couple tied the knot twice in the 4 years of marriage.