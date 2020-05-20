Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya joins Twitter, says shall be disclosing some ‘shocking facts’

New Delhi: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya on Wednesday joined Twitter to disclose some “shocking facts”, as claimed by her in a statement. The move comes just two days after Aaliya revealed that she has sent a legal notice to Nawazuddin seeking divorce and maintenance.

Aaliya had confirmed to Zee News in an exclusive conversation on Monday that there are problems in their marriage and she alleged those are “serious ones” and she could not take it up further. She, however, did not reveal what exactly were the issues between her and Nawazuddin. She had also categorically mentioned about Nawazuddin’s brother Shamas Siddiqui and said that the problems were because of both of them.

“In able to protect his own wrongs, Nawazuddin and his team are trying to attack my reputation. I will show the world what is the truth behind the whole thing. My simplicity is not my weakness. Do follow me on Twitter and I shall be disclosing some shocking facts,” she said in a statement earlier today.

Meanwhile, a tweet from a Twitter profile purporting to be Aaliya’s reads, “This is Aliya Siddiqui. I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with.”

The second tweet on the timeline is a clarification on her alleged “affair with some other man”, which she claims to have been reported in the media. Aaliya claims the reports are “false and manipulative”.

“To begin with, let me clarify that I am not into ‘ANY RELATIONSHIP’ with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention,” read the tweet.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been married for over 10 years and are parents to two children. Aaliya had alleged that the problems have been there for several years, basically due to Nawazuddin and Shamas, but most of the time, she thought of not exaggerating it. However, she has now decided to end the marriage and sought a divorce.

Later, when Zee News contacted Shamas and asked him about the development, he said he knew nothing about it.

Shamas revealed that he got to know about the legal notice through news and because it is a legal matter now, he can't comment on it.

Aaliya’s lawyer had sent Nawazuddin a legal notice via email and WhatsApp on May 7, but his response is awaited.

Nawazuddin is currently in his hometown in Uttar Pradesh’s Budhana. He was issued a pass to travel to Budhana from Mumbai amid lockdown restrictions. The family is currently under quarantine.