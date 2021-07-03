Neetu Kapoor asks her 'good bachcha' Ranbir Kapoor to encourage youngsters to call their parents! - Watch

New Delhi: In an adorable new video, Bollywood veteran actress Neetu Kapoor asked her son Ranbir Kapoor to encourage youngsters to call their parents every day even after the lockdown. She said that if kids can spend so much time on social media, they can surely spare a few minutes for their parents! The actress also penned down a cute caption for the video and called Ranbir a 'good bachcha'. Witnessing her love for her son, B-Town celebs rushed to the comment section to gush over how adorable her message was.

In the video, she said, "Beta, can you send a message to all young people to call their parents every day, even after the lockdown. Social media pe toh bohut busy ho toh apne family ko bhi do minute ka time dena toh banta hai, hain an (You are always busy on social media but you can still spare a few minutes of your family too, right?)

In addition to the message, she wrote in the caption, "I am sure my good bachcha will spread the good word. And call me too! Just #SayItWithRanbir. #EmotionsInPortrait @oppomobileindia".

Check out the adorable video message:

In the comment section, agreeing with Neetu, Neena Gupta wrote, "So true" while Sussanne Khan complimented the veteran actress and wrote, "u are the prettiest Neetu aunty".

Unfortunately, last year, Neetu lost her husband and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to Leukaemia (blood cancer). The actor, who breathed his last at HN Reliance hospital in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, had gone under treatment for it in New York a year prior to his demise.

He is survived by his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and actor Ranbir Kapoor. During his tough times, Neetu stood like a rock behind him. The two shared a great bond and gave perfect couple goals.

On the workfront, Neetu will be next seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo.'