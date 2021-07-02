Kareena Kapoor asks Ranbir Kapoor to re-enact his famous 'towel item number' from 'Saawariya' in new video - Watch!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has made an interesting request to Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram and fans are excited to see if the actor will fulfil her quirky plea. The actress, in the video, expressed that she wants the 'Sanju' actor to re-enact his famous 'item number' that he had performed in a towel for the movie 'Saawariya'! She said, "Oye, you should have thought twice na before taking requests, Ranbir. Anyway, how about re-enacting your famous item number. Arre, the one with the towel ya, for both me and Lolo. And by the way, your item numbers are even more famous than ours."

Kareena wrote in the caption, "I've sent my request... now we'll just have to wait for the famous item number!!"

Check out her hilarious request:

Earlier, on June 30, the actress had taken to Instagram to celebrate completing 21 years in the film industry with a flashback video. The video featured scenes from her debut film 'Refugee' directed by JP Dutta. Abhishek Bachchan, who also made his debut with the film, was paired opposite the actress in the film.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and Karan Johar's multi-starrer magnum opus 'Takht'.