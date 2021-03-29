हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on Holi, shares unseen throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan!

In the major throwback picture, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been lifted on a person's shoulders while late actor Rishi Kapoor can be seen enjoying. Both immersed in Holi colours, bring back nostalgia. 

Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on Holi, shares unseen throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is also an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of late husband and classic actor Rishi Kapoor. She recalled the good old days with a heartfelt caption on Holi.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor wrote: Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness 

In the major throwback picture, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been lifted on a person's shoulders while late actor Rishi Kapoor can be seen enjoying. Both immersed in Holi colours, bring back nostalgia. 

Several celebrity friends such as Soni Razdan, Manish Malhotra, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni etc and others commented on it too. 

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

This year, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi was on March 28 and the nation celebrates Holi on March 29 respectively.

Play a Happy and Safe Holi, everyone!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neetu KapoorRishi KapoorHoli 2021Holiholi picsHoli videoAmitabh Bachchan
Next
Story

Kim Kardashian's new bikini pic is about old memories

Must Watch

PT1M31S

Kolkata: 85-year-old mother of BJP worker dies, TMC workers were accused of beating