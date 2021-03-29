Neetu Kapoor remembers late husband Rishi Kapoor on Holi, shares unseen throwback pic with Amitabh Bachchan!

New Delhi: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who is also an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of late husband and classic actor Rishi Kapoor. She recalled the good old days with a heartfelt caption on Holi.

Remembering Rishi Kapoor, wife Neetu Kapoor wrote: Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness

In the major throwback picture, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been lifted on a person's shoulders while late actor Rishi Kapoor can be seen enjoying. Both immersed in Holi colours, bring back nostalgia.

Several celebrity friends such as Soni Razdan, Manish Malhotra, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni etc and others commented on it too.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai's Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by his wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

This year, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi was on March 28 and the nation celebrates Holi on March 29 respectively.

Play a Happy and Safe Holi, everyone!