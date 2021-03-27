When Neetu Kapoor opened up on marriage with Rishi Kapoor, said she would think of leaving him everyday

NEW DELHI: Actress Neetu Kapoor and her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor were among the sweetest couples from the film industry. They were considered one of the golden couples of Bollywood and their love story is a stuff of legends. The duo had been married for more than four decades and their strong bond was evident everytime they spoke about each other.

Recently, Neetu held a prayer meeting for Rishi, 11 months after his death. In a picture shared on social media, her children Ridhimma and Ranbir Kapoor were seen attending the prayer meet held in memory of her father. In a 2017 appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, Neetu had opened up about their marriage and their equation with each other.

Neetu, who had appeared as a guest on the show along with Rishi Kapoor, had said, "It's been 37 years and everyday, there is that one moment when I think: Bas, I am leaving." At this, host Kapil Sharma and show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu were seen bursting into laughter. The veteran actress continued, "But then, there must be so many good qualities in him that I stay back."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York, where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

He left behind an illuminating cinematic legacy, grieving fans, family and friends mourning his irrevocable loss.