हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Kapoor

When Neetu Kapoor opened up on marriage with Rishi Kapoor, said she would think of leaving him everyday

Actress Neetu Kapoor and her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor were among the sweetest couples from the film industry. They were considered one of the golden couples of Bollywood and their love story is a stuff of legends. The duo have been married for more than four decades and their strong bond was evident everytime they spoke out for each other. 

When Neetu Kapoor opened up on marriage with Rishi Kapoor, said she would think of leaving him everyday
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Actress Neetu Kapoor and her late husband and actor Rishi Kapoor were among the sweetest couples from the film industry. They were considered one of the golden couples of Bollywood and their love story is a stuff of legends. The duo had been married for more than four decades and their strong bond was evident everytime they spoke about each other. 

Recently, Neetu held a prayer meeting for Rishi, 11 months after his death. In a picture shared on social media, her children Ridhimma and Ranbir Kapoor were seen attending the prayer meet held in memory of her father. In a 2017 appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, Neetu had opened up about their marriage and their equation with each other. 

Neetu, who had appeared as a guest on the show along with Rishi Kapoor, had said, "It's been 37 years and everyday, there is that one moment when I think: Bas, I am leaving." At this, host Kapil Sharma and show judge Navjot Singh Sidhu were seen bursting into laughter. The veteran actress continued, "But then, there must be so many good qualities in him that I stay back."

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday at 8.45 am in Mumbai Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital where he was admitted the day before. He was 67.

The veteran actor battled Leukemia for two long years and underwent treatment for it in New York, where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. 

He left behind an illuminating cinematic legacy, grieving fans, family and friends mourning his irrevocable loss. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neetu KapoorRishi KapoorBollywoodRanbir KapoorRidhimma Kapoor SahniNeetu Rishi
Next
Story

Shah Rukh Khan's swanky office gets a WOW makeover by wife Gauri Khan - Take a virtual tour!

Must Watch

PT35M23S

The first phase of voting in Assam and Bengal starts today. PM Modi appeals to the people of both states