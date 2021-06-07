हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shares an 'ironical' picture with late Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reacts

On Monday (June 7), veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to post an 'ironical' picture of her husband and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

Neetu Kapoor shares an &#039;ironical&#039; picture with late Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt reacts
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Neetu Kapoor

Mumbai: In loving memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor, his wife, and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to post an 'ironical' picture with him. In the image, Rishi can be seen talking to someone as Neetu sat next to him.

Describing their expressions in the photograph, Neetu wrote, "This was me having a birds-eye view on every time he spoke.. quite an ironical pic."Neetu`s post has amused netizens a lot. Actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently dating Neetu`s son and actor Ranbir Kapoor, commented, "Love this."

Rishi and Neetu`s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni reacted to the post by commenting with a string of red heart emoticons on it. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67.

Neetu often shares pictures of the late actor on social media. A few days ago, she posted a throwback picture of her granddaughter Samara sitting in Rishi`s lap."Grandfather`s loving lap," she had captioned the post.

On the work front, Neetu will be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in `Jug Jugg Jeeyo`

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neetu KapoorRishi Kapoorrishi kapoor picsRanbir KapoorAlia Bhatt
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty suggests a new workout routine to break the monotony

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?