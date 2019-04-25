close

Ranbir Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor's viral pic with an 'interesting' caption—See inside

Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the viral picture

Neetu Kapoor shares Ranbir Kapoor&#039;s viral pic with an &#039;interesting&#039; caption—See inside
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has a huge fan-following and makes headlines whenever he is spotted in public. The hunk of an actor recently clicked a selfie in which he can be seen surrounded by female fans. The pic went viral on the internet with every Ranbir fan wishing to be a part of it!

Ranbir's mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to share the same picture and had a rather interesting caption for it.

Check out her post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

The caption is, “Quite an interesting pic !!! Seems like the girls are holding picture frames”

The pic is indeed 'interesting.' (Are you listening Alia?)

On the work front, Ranbir will next share screen space with his lady love Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra'. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and also has megastar Amitabh Bachchan on board. Not much has been revealed about the film except the character names of Ranbir and Alia. The hunk of an actor plays the role of Shiva while Alia plays Isha, his love interest.

'Brahmastra' will hit the screens in December this year and has been high on the buzzword ever since it was announced.

Ranbir KapoorRanbir Kapoor viral picAlia BhattNeetu Kapoor
