हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar turns her parking lot into gym, does push-ups on her Mercedes! - WATCH

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to Instagram to share the beginning of her new workout routine to shed the extra kilos she gained during the lockdown.

Neha Kakkar turns her parking lot into gym, does push-ups on her Mercedes! - WATCH
Instagram

New Delhi: Singer and judge of the reality TV show Indian Idol Neha Kakkar seems to have been bitten by the workout bug as she has decided to focus on her fitness after living a sedentary life during the lockdown.

The 32-year-old recently took to Instagram to share a video documenting her first day of working out with her fans. In the video, Neha can be seen wearing a crop top and high-waisted Adidas shorts and jogging in her parking lot. Kakkar can also be seen using her Mercedes as support to perform push-ups and jogging in the huge parking lot of her building. 

It appears the video was recorded by the Punjabi musician and her husband Rohanpreet Singh, who cheered her on behind the camera.

In the caption, she shared the beginning of her journey to shed those extra kilos and get back into the groove of fitness. 

She wrote, "Time to loose those Kilos that I’ve put on During Lockdown! Let’s see if I’m able to  #NehuDiaries #NehaKakkar #ReelItFeelIt #GirlsLikeYou"

Here's her new workout video

On the work front, Neha is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also recently released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

On the personal front, in October 2020, the singer married Rohanpreet Singh in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi. Since the wedding took place during the pandemic, only close friends and family were invited. 

Neha and Rohanpreet often post loved-up pictures of their social media as the cute couple enjoy showing the affection they hold for each other to their fans. In fact, on Valentine's Day this year, Rohanpreet got a tattoo that read, 'Nehu's Man' to express his love for his lady love. At the time, Neha had taken Instagram to share this news in an adorable post on Valentine's Day. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha KakkarNeha Kakkar InstagramNeha Kakkar picsNeha Kakkar videosNeha Kakkar songsRohanpreet SinghNeha and Rohanpreet
Next
Story

Dilip Joshi pens emotional note for late actor Amit Mistry, says 'never thought I would be writing this'

Must Watch

PT9M2S

Preparation of 2000 Beds for Coronavirus patients at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, South Delhi