Neha Kakkar shares BTS video from song ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’, tells Rohanpreet Singh ‘the baby kicked’

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh finally put all pregnancy speculations to rest after the release of their song ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’. Neha has now shared a behind the scenes (BTS) goofy video in which she is seen eating pani puri, while Rohanpreet looks on. The couple is dressed in their costumes from the music video.

Neha, who is sporting a fake baby bump in the clip, cheekily says, ‘the baby kicked’. Sharing the post she wrote, “Hehehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh. Thank youuu for giving the best kind of love to #KhyaalRakhyaKar We’re Trending No.1. P.S. Kaisa filter laga diya yahan @raghav.sharma.14661. Love you.”

On Tuesday (December 22), the ‘Indian idol’ judge had posted a video where the duo were lip syncing to ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’. Neha was wearing a grey-haired wig while Rohanpreet donned a blue shirt and jeans. They were dressed in their characters from the music video.

Have a look at the adorable couple:

‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’ was released on December 21 and is crooned by Neha. The music video is directed by Agam Mann & Azeem Mann.

Neha and Rohanpreet had taken the internet by storm after their sudden wedding on October 24, 2020. The singers had an elaborate but intimate wedding ceremony. They had gone to Dubai for their honeymoon.