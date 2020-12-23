हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar shares BTS video from song ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’, tells Rohanpreet Singh ‘the baby kicked’

 Neha has now shared a behind the scenes (BTS) goofy video in which she is seen eating pani puri, while Rohanpreet looks on. The couple is dressed in their costumes from the music video.

Neha Kakkar shares BTS video from song ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’, tells Rohanpreet Singh ‘the baby kicked’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram/nehakakkar

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar and Punjabi singer-husband Rohanpreet Singh finally put all pregnancy speculations to rest after the release of their song ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’. Neha has now shared a behind the scenes (BTS) goofy video in which she is seen eating pani puri, while Rohanpreet looks on. The couple is dressed in their costumes from the music video.

Neha, who is sporting a fake baby bump in the clip, cheekily says, ‘the baby kicked’. Sharing the post she wrote, “Hehehehe.. @rohanpreetsingh. Thank youuu for giving the best kind of love to #KhyaalRakhyaKar We’re Trending No.1. P.S. Kaisa filter laga diya yahan @raghav.sharma.14661. Love you.”

 

On Tuesday (December 22), the ‘Indian idol’ judge had posted a video where the duo were lip syncing to ‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’. Neha was wearing a grey-haired wig while Rohanpreet donned a blue shirt and jeans. They were dressed in their characters from the music video.

Have a look at the adorable couple:

 

‘Khayaal Rakhya Kar’ was released on December 21 and is crooned by Neha. The music video is directed by Agam Mann & Azeem Mann.

Neha and Rohanpreet had taken the internet by storm after their sudden wedding on October 24, 2020. The singers had an elaborate but intimate wedding ceremony. They had gone to Dubai for their honeymoon.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Neha KakkarKhyaal Rakhya KarNeha Kakkar and Rohanpreet SinghNeha Kakkar songs
Next
Story

Is Payal Ghosh married? Here’s the truth
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT27M14S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Dec 23, 2020