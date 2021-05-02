Neha Kakkar walks the ramp in her living room, flaunts stunning summer outfits - Watch!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: Singer Neha Kakkar is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated on her life. On Sunday (May 2), she took to Instagram to share a fun video showcasing different summer outfits and asked fans to comment on which one they liked more. 

She wrote in the caption, "Which Nehu you Love More??" with heart-eyed emoji. 

In the video, Kakkar can be seen modelling in her spacious living room and stepping in with different glamorous outfits. First, she walks in with a jumpsuit, then dons a crop top and a long stylish skirt with a lovely pink shrug. She goes on to walk the ramp in her living room with various other floral, summery outfits and looks so stunning in all the outfits that it's hard to decide which 'Nehu' stole the show!

Have a look at her outfits

On the work front, Neha is currently a judge on Indian Idol 12 along with Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. She also recently released a single titled ‘Marjaneya’ featuring Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla.

On the personal front, in October 2020, the singer married Rohanpreet Singh in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurdwara in New Delhi. Since the wedding took place during the pandemic, only close friends and family were invited. 

Neha and Rohanpreet often post loved-up pictures on their social media as the cute couple enjoys showing the affection they hold for each other to their fans. In fact, on Valentine's Day this year, Rohanpreet got a tattoo that read, 'Nehu's Man' to express his love for his lady love. At the time, Neha had taken Instagram to share this news in an adorable post on Valentine's Day. 

