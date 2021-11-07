Netizens laud Madhuri Dixit's son as he donates his hair to cancer patients - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Madhuri Dixit shared a special video with fans on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness Day which has won the hearts of netizens. It's a video showing her son Ryan donating his hair to the Cancer Society.

She explained that Ryan had grown his hair for two years so that he could donate it. The star kid was heartbroken to see people undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and that is why decided to take this step.

In the video, we see Ryan at a hair salon ready to donate his locks. A hairdresser cuts his long hair and wraps it in a white piece of cloth for donation. Then Ryan goes back to his original short hair.

In the caption of the video, Madhuri wrote, "NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES….. But mine did, On the occasion of National Cancer Day, I would like to share something really special. Ryan felt heartbroken seeing several folks who were undergoing chemo for cancer. With everything they go through, they lose their hair. My son took a call of donating his hair to the Cancer Society. We as parents were thrilled with his decision. As per guidelines, it took him almost 2 years to grow the required length of hair. And this was the final step. Here we are today standing proud."

Take a look at her post:

The actress is currently vacationing in Italy with her family.

For the unversed, Madhuri Dixit and Dr Shriram Nene tied the knot in October 1999 and are proud parents to two sons - Arin and Ryan.

After her marriage, she shifted to the US for a few years. She made her comeback to the Hindi film industry in 2007 with 'Aaja Nachle'.

The actress was last seen in Karan Johar's multi-starrer flick 'Kalank', also starring Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan among others. She is currently seen as a judge on the reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

Known as Bollywood's 'Dhak Dhak' girl, Madhuri Dixit has several blockbusters to her credits with likes of 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai', 'Devdas', 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Khalnayak', 'Saajan', 'Tezaab', 'Beta', 'Koyla', 'Pukar', 'Prem Granth' among others.