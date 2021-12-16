Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal reception date out, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor part of the guest list

New Delhi: Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage indeed was the wedding of the year. The celebrations however do not seem to end as the couple is all set to host a grand reception for their Bollywood friends in Mumbai on December 20 at JW Marriott.

Yes, you read that right! According to a report in BollywoodLife, the couple has strategically decided on this date. Both Kat and Vicky wanted to get done with all the wedding festivities before resuming their hectic work schedule. The report also states that Katrina wanted the reception to be before Christmas as she wanted to ring in the festival with Vicky.

It is also reported that the who's-who of B-Town are invited to the reception including Katrina’s exes Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor. “Bollywood biggies like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan have already received the invites to block their dates from their busy schedule. The invites have already been set to the guests for the reception,” reported Bollywood Life.

Katrina and Vicky are said to be mindful of the rising cases of COVID-19 amidst the spread of the Omicron variant and are going to follow all the pandemic protocols.

“As the city is right now under Omicron threat, every guest will have to do their RT PCR test and get a negative report along with them to be a part of this celebration,” stated the report.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony at Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Sawai Madhopur on December 9 in the presence of their family and close friends. The couple also went for a short honeymoon to an undisclosed location before returning to Mumbai this week.