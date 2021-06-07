हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yami Gautam

New bride Yami Gautam glows in red saree, gold jewellery in new post-wedding pic

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar, took to Instagram to share more of her wedding pictures.

New bride Yami Gautam glows in red saree, gold jewellery in new post-wedding pic
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Yami Gautam

New Delhi: Actress Yami Gautam treated fans with her new bride look on social media on Monday. 

Yami posted a picture, where she is seen wearing a bright red saree with gold work, and gold jewellery. She completed her look with red lipstick and vermillion (sindoor) on her head as she posed for the camera. 

For the caption, Yami chose a line from the song from the film "Mission Kashmir".  The line "Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo" she wrote, which translates to "Let`s welcome the spring season". 

"Rind posh maal gindane draaye lo lo Let`s welcome the spring season," she captioned the picture. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam)

 

Yami announced on June 4 that she has tied the knot with "Uri" director Aditya Dhar in a private ceremony.

On the work front, Yami has "Dasvi", "A Thursday", and "Bhoot Police" coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yami GautamYami Gautam weddingyami gautam wedding picsAditya Dharuri director
Next
Story

Dilip Kumar's lungs filled with water, doctors to treat him today

Must Watch

PT41M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): 'The End' of Politics on Vaccines?