New mom Evelyn Sharma shares breastfeeding struggles, talks about 'things no one warned her about'

New Delhi: New mommy Evelyn Sharma has been vocal about the joys and struggles of motherhood ever since she and her husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their baby girl Ava in November last year.

She has shared several cute pics with her little one on Instagram in between cuddles sessions and breastfeeding ones.

The actress has now shared another insight into her struggles of breastfeeding her daughter Ava. In the post, Evelyn is seen breastfeeding her daughter gently but looking at the camera to pose for a picture. Even with all the new mommy responsibilities, Evelyn's skin was glowing and she looked as beautiful as ever.

In the caption of the post, she wrote, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!!" with the hashtags "#smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife".

Check out the post:

Actress Evelyn Sharma got married to her long term beau and fiance Tushaan Bhindi on May 15, 2021. In June, she had taken to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from her dreamy countryside wedding in Australia.

While Tushaan Bhindi is an Australia based surgeon and also an entrepreneur, Evelyn is famous for playing side roles in various Bollywood films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Main Tera Hero’, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Nautanki Sala’ among others.