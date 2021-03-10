Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan spotted first time after second son's birth, test drive new SUV

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted together for the first time after the arrival of their second child. The actors were clicked on by the paparazzi outside their house in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports, the power couple went out for the test drive of a new SUV on Tuesday (March 9).

Both Saif and Kareena were dressed up casually for the occasion. While Saif wore a white shirt and trousers, Kareena was seen in a striped white and blue-coloured 'kaftan'. Both Saif and Kareena had their masks on. Star kid Taimur Ali Khan was not spotted with his parents. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the photos of Saif and Kareena on Instagram.

'Saifeena' as fondly called by their fans, welcomed their second child on February 21 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On the occasion of Women's Day, the actress shared the first picture of her newborn child along with a powerful caption. "There’s nothing women can’t do Happy Women’s Day my loves #InternationalWomensDay," Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote in her Instagram post, as she shared a photo with her second son, resting in her arms.

Saif and Kareena are yet to announce the name of their newborn son.

Saif, who was earlier married to yesteryear's superstar Amrita Singh from 1991 to 2004, has two kids from his first marriage - Sara and Ibrahim. In 2012, Saif married Kareena Kapoor and the couple welcomed their first child - Taimur in 2016.