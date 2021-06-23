Newlywed Yami Gautam looks stunning in a Ritu Kumar’s maxi dress, shares her recent pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam who recently tied the knot with Uri director Aditya Dhar has been treating her fans with endearing pictures of her intimate wedding ceremony.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared her latest photos from the photoshoot.

The actress wrote,“Simply happy

#RituKumar #WomanOfRK #RituKumarSS21 #ad @ritukumarhq..”

In the pictures, the ‘Kaabil’ actress can be seen flaunting her maxi dress, crafted by the designer brand Ritu Kumar Label.

In both the pictures, Yami seemed extremely happy and posed for the cameras. The beautiful duo got married in a small ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance on June 4. Yami announced the news on her social media regarding the same.

On the work front, Yami recently began shooting for the social comedy film 'Dasvi' produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. She will also be seen in Behzad Khambata's thriller 'A Thursday' playing the role of a school teacher who takes 16 children as hostages.