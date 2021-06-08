हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yami Gautam and hubby Aditya Dhar make first public appearance post-wedding! In pics

Yami Gautam, who recently got married to Aditya Dhar has finally made a public appearance post marriage. The recent pictures are shared by her event planner Gitesh Sharma on his Instagram handle. 

New Delhi: Bollywood actress, Yami Gautam, who recently got married to 'URI' director Aditya Dhar has finally made a public appearance post marriage. The recent pictures are shared by her event planner Gitesh Sharma on his Instagram handle. 

In the first picture, Yami is all smiles while posing for the camera. She was seen wearing a green saree and light jewellery along with chooda. In the second picture Aditya can be seen smiling for the shutterbugs. 

The beautiful duo got married in a small ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance on June 4. 

On the work front, Yami has "Dasvi", "A Thursday", and "Bhoot Police" coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.

 

