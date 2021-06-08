Yami Gautam and hubby Aditya Dhar make first public appearance post-wedding! In pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress, Yami Gautam, who recently got married to 'URI' director Aditya Dhar has finally made a public appearance post marriage. The recent pictures are shared by her event planner Gitesh Sharma on his Instagram handle.

Gitesh took to Instagram and wrote, “#happy_to_serve_you #Royal_caterers_n_tent_decorator

Many many congratulations to you on this auspicious occasion of marriage @yamigautam and it was delightful to meet you and it was pleasure to our group #Royal_caterers_n_tent__decorators be a part of this..

@yamigautam @adityadharfilms

#wedding_diaries #yamigautam #adityadhar #wedding.”

In the first picture, Yami is all smiles while posing for the camera. She was seen wearing a green saree and light jewellery along with chooda. In the second picture Aditya can be seen smiling for the shutterbugs.

The beautiful duo got married in a small ceremony with only family and close friends in attendance on June 4.

On the work front, Yami has "Dasvi", "A Thursday", and "Bhoot Police" coming up, besides a few yet-to-be announced ventures.