Aditya Narayan

Newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal fly to Kashmir for honeymoon

Take a look at how Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are making memories in Kashmir.

Newlyweds Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal fly to Kashmir for honeymoon
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@adityanarayanofficial

New Delhi: Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal, who got married earlier in December, have jetted off to Kashmir for their honeymoon. Sharing a picture from their travel diary, Aditya wrote, "Honeymoon begins! Visiting heaven on earth #Kashmir for the first time #IncredibleIndia."

The picture - a selfie - features Aditya and Shweta happily posing for the camera. Shweta looks radiant in a pink sweater and red winter cap while Aditya is his dapper self in grey. 

Take a look at how Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are making memories in Kashmir:

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in Mumbai on December 1 in an intimate wedding ceremony. The wedding rituals took place at the ISKCON temple. Due to the pandemic, only family members and close friends attended the wedding. 

They hosted a grand wedding reception later, which saw many prominent personalities of the TV and film industries.

Aditya Narayan is singer Udit Narayan's son. He and Shweta Agarwal have known each other for over a decade now. They made their film debut together with 2010's 'Shaapit'.

