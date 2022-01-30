Newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar arrive in Mumbai, actress glows in red saree, gold jhumkas: Watch

New Delhi: Naagin fame Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they arrived from Goa after their wedding on January 27. The newlyweds were looking super classy and stylish as they touched down in Mumbai.

While Mouni looked stunning in a red kanjeevaram saree and gold earrings, her husband Suraj looked dapper in a white kurta and sunglasses. The happy couple were all smiles as they posed for the paps while holding each other hand-in-hand.

Take a look at the video:

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

A day later, on January 28, the newlyweds hosted a Goa-style pool brunch for their closed ones at the resort.

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The 'Naagin' actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect.