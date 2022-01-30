हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mouni Roy

Newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar arrive in Mumbai, actress glows in red saree, gold jhumkas: Watch

Mouni Roy looked mesmerising in a red saree and gold jhumkas. On the other hand, Suraj Nambiar oozed charm in a white kurta.

Newlyweds Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar arrive in Mumbai, actress glows in red saree, gold jhumkas: Watch
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Naagin fame Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as they arrived from Goa after their wedding on January 27. The newlyweds were looking super classy and stylish as they touched down in Mumbai.

While Mouni looked stunning in a red kanjeevaram saree and gold earrings, her husband Suraj looked dapper in a white kurta and sunglasses. The happy couple were all smiles as they posed for the paps while holding each other hand-in-hand.

Take a look at the video:

 

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa and exchanged vows in a Malayali wedding followed by another as per Bengali traditions.

A day later, on January 28, the newlyweds hosted a Goa-style pool brunch for their closed ones at the resort. 

Mouni Roy's wedding was attended by family and close friends including Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, Meet Bros Manmeet Singh with his wife, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul from DID fame among other celeb buddies.

The 'Naagin' actress wore an exquisite Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga in pop red colour, looking breathtakingly picture perfect. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mouni Roysuraj nambiarmouni roy weddingMouni Roy husband
Next
Story

'Mouni Roy dreamed about marriage for years', reveals Arjun Bijlani, shares unseen wedding video!

Must Watch

PT54M2S

Taal Thok Ke: Will Rahul get political advantage by repeatedly raising questions on Hindutva?