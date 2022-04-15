New Delhi: The 'IT' couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, at RK's residence - Vastu in Mumbai. The intimate wedding was attended by family and few close friends only.

After the wedding was solemnised, the bride and groom wearing celeb-favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ivory collection posed for the shutterbugs were greeted by the paps on duty and waved at fans too.

Now, RK's cousin Aadar Jain took to Instagram story and teased the first photo of the couple after the wedding ceremony was over. Newlyweds can be seen happily posing for the freeze frame with him. Alia wore a red traditional outfit while Ranbir was in his cream kurta.

The stunning dreamy wedding pictures were shared by Alia Bhatt on social media soon after the ceremony was over. Almost everyone wished the couple including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri and others.

Ralia's wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13 with Mehendi and Sangeet functions being attended by family and close friends. Akansha Ranjan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were seen rushing to Vastu for pre-wedding functions.

Ranbir and Alia dated for almost 4 years and declared love for each other by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai reception in 2018.