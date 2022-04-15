हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding pics

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's FIRST pic from Vastu after their wedding goes viral!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding: The couple dated for almost 4 years before tying the knot on April 14, 2022.

Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt&#039;s FIRST pic from Vastu after their wedding goes viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The 'IT' couple of Bollywood Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14, 2022, at RK's residence - Vastu in Mumbai. The intimate wedding was attended by family and few close friends only. 

After the wedding was solemnised, the bride and groom wearing celeb-favourite Sabyasachi Mukherjee's ivory collection posed for the shutterbugs were greeted by the paps on duty and waved at fans too. 

Now, RK's cousin Aadar Jain took to Instagram story and teased the first photo of the couple after the wedding ceremony was over. Newlyweds can be seen happily posing for the freeze frame with him. Alia wore a red traditional outfit while Ranbir was in his cream kurta. 

The stunning dreamy wedding pictures were shared by Alia Bhatt on social media soon after the ceremony was over. Almost everyone wished the couple including Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Nargis Fakhri and others. 

Ralia's wedding festivities kickstarted on April 13 with Mehendi and Sangeet functions being attended by family and close friends. Akansha Ranjan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were seen rushing to Vastu for pre-wedding functions. 

Ranbir and Alia dated for almost 4 years and declared love for each other by walking in together for the first time at actress Sonam Kapoor's Mumbai reception in 2018. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt wedding picsRanbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt first picsranbir kapoor alia bhatt wedding first photosRanbir Alia weddingranbir alia wedding pics
Next
Story

Former Pakistan Prime Minister's ex-wife Reham Khan takes a sly dig at him, says 'he can do The Kapil Sharma Show'!

Must Watch

PT8M3S

DNA: Is 'selfie' spoiling your face?