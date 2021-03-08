हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma dances vigorously with her friend on road, video breaks the internet

Nia Sharma, who is quite active on social media, surpassed her previous viral content, after hen she dropped a new video of herself, in which she is grooving vigorously along with her friend Shweta Sharda. The video shared on Instagram shows the two women leaning against a car and then strutting stylishly to the song ‘Walk’ by Saucy Santana.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Television actress Nia Sharma loves experimenting with bold make-up and clothes. The 'Naagin' actress often posts pictures and videos of her new looks on social media, which tend to go viral instantly. It shows that she certainly knows how to leave her fans starstruck. 

Nia Sharma, who is quite active on social media, surpassed her previous viral content, after hen she dropped a new video of herself, in which she is grooving vigorously along with her friend Shweta Sharda. The video shared on Instagram shows the two women leaning against a car and then strutting stylishly to the song ‘Walk’ by Saucy Santana. Later, they break out into an energetic dance routine and end their energetic dance after striking stylish poses. The video appears to have been filmed in the middle of the night.

The actress captioned the photo, saying, "In exactly 5 mins.. @shwetasharda24 those moves you got u swagger #streets #mumbaiscenes". Fans are loving her new dance video as it has over 200,000 likes on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Not so long ago, Nia’s beach video had gone viral, where she was seen running across the seashore in a flattering pink bikini. The video was shot during the shooting for the web series ‘Jamai Raja 2.0’ in Goa. 

She was most recently seen in season 2 of Zee5’s web series 'Jamai Raja 2.0' alongside Ravi Dubey, which went on-air on February 26. Nia is a well-known face in the television industry. She is known for her roles in 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', 'Jamai Raja' and 'Naagin'.

