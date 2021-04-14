हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse, opens up on marital bliss

Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it.

Nick Jonas calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse, opens up on marital bliss
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it.
The 28-year-old singer who recently released his solo album Spaceman has admitted to the media that the songs in it are kind of love letters written for his wife, who was away from him for six weeks last year, fulfilling her work commitments.

Now, in an interview with L'Officiel Italia, Nick has called Priyanka Chopra his muse and says his song ‘This is Heaven’ from his latest album describes the marital bliss that he is enjoying.

“I feel really fortunate to have that muse and that support propels me to continue to write; it’s omnipresent for me. We’re together as much as we can be to bank as much time for those moments when we know that we inevitably have to be apart,” said Nick Jonas.

Nick joined Priyanka at the 74th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) on Sunday (April 11), where the ‘The Sky Is Pink’ actress was presenting an award. Earlier, Nick and Priyanka presented Oscars 2021 nominations together.

On the work front, Priyanka is busy filming Citadel, a spy series for Amazon Prime in London. She had earlier wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Text For You, co-starring actor Sam Heughan.
Nick Jonas is currently stationed at London with his wife. Priyanka earlier shared photos of her celebration Holi with Nick and her in-laws in London.
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasPriyanka Chopra Nick Jonas weddingBAFTAOscarsthe white tiger
Next
Story

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's kickboxing video with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare goes viral - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M4S

13468 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours in Delhi, at the same time 18021 cases in UP