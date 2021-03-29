Priyanka Chopra celebrates her ‘favourite festival’ Holi with hubby Nick Jonas and fam jam

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London shooting for her upcoming film Matrix 4, took some time off to celebrate one of her ‘favourite’ festival Holi with singer husband Nick Jonas and her in-laws Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller-Jonas.

The actress shared beautiful images from the celebration on her Instagram account, along with a message to celebrate the festival of colours safely. “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone,” wrote the Quantico star.

Priyanka, Nick, Paul and Denise can be seen dressed in white clothes for the Holi celebration. The actress spotted splashes of colours all over her and was seen holding a giant pichkari.

Priyanka also recently shared inside photos from her new restaurant venture in New York called Sona.

On the work front, Priyanka is wearing multiple hats. The actress recently turned author with her bestselling memoir called ‘Unfinished’. She was also an executive producer of the critically-acclaimed Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’. The actress who is busy producing other movies, will be seen on-screen in Text For You and Matrix 4.