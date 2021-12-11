हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas has THIS fear regarding his marriage with Priyanka Chopra

American singer Nick Jonas revealed he feared being a 'bad husband' to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

Nick Jonas has THIS fear regarding his marriage with Priyanka Chopra
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas are one of the most loved and talked about couples on the internet. The power couple often takes over headlines with their mushy posts and striking pictures together.

While they're all about having fun and joking around, the duo also gets sentimental and cute as they express their love for each other publicly.

Recently, fans are gushing over a clip from Nick Jonas' interview for his series titled 'Moments Between the Moments' which captures the Jonas brothers in their essence during their latest tour 'Remember This Tour'. In the short video, Nick is heard admitting that he fears being a 'bad husband' to his wife Priyanka Chopra.

The young musician said that he prioritises his family over everything and wants to put his best foot with them.

Take a look at the video:

 

Recently, Priyanka along with the Jonas fam-jam was seen on The Jonas Brothers Family Roast and had a fun session grilling Nick. She talked about their marriage, the 10-year gap and why she would not want to be married to anyone else but Nick Jonas. 

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour each of their families traditions. 

