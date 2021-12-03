Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'forever' love on 3rd wedding anniversary! - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas have completed three magical years of marriage and had a fairytale celebration for the special occasion.

The celebrity couple who are constantly making headlines for their mushy posts for each other, recently shared a tiny sneak peek of their private celebration on Instagram.

While Nick Jonas shared a video of the romantic decor of their candlelight dinner, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of the short but sweet greeting card Nick gifted her. It read, "Found you, married you, kept you."

Their table was surrounded by huge lit-up capital letters that spelt 'FOREVER' and Priyanka was seen sitting on the chair in a beige top, waving at the camera.

Take a look at the pictures, videos from their third anniversary:

Earlier, Priyanka removed Jonas from her surname on social media sending fans into a tizzy with many speculating it to be a hint towards their marriage has hit a rock bottom. However, it all turned out to be a mere rumour.

Recently, Priyanka along with the Jonas fam-jam was seen on The Jonas Brothers Family Roast and had a fun session grilling Nick. She talked about their marriage, the 10-year gap and why she would not want to be married to anyone else but Nick Jonas.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour each of their families traditions.

Live TV