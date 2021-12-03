Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'forever' love on 3rd wedding anniversary! - Pics

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas have completed three magical years of marriage and had a fairytale celebration for the special occasion.
The celebrity couple who are constantly making headlines for their mushy posts for each other, recently shared a tiny sneak peek of their private celebration on Instagram.
While Nick Jonas shared a video of the romantic decor of their candlelight dinner, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo of the short but sweet greeting card Nick gifted her. It read, "Found you, married you, kept you."
Their table was surrounded by huge lit-up capital letters that spelt 'FOREVER' and Priyanka was seen sitting on the chair in a beige top, waving at the camera.
Take a look at the pictures, videos from their third anniversary:
Earlier, Priyanka removed Jonas from her surname on social media sending fans into a tizzy with many speculating it to be a hint towards their marriage has hit a rock bottom. However, it all turned out to be a mere rumour.
Recently, Priyanka along with the Jonas fam-jam was seen on The Jonas Brothers Family Roast and had a fun session grilling Nick. She talked about their marriage, the 10-year gap and why she would not want to be married to anyone else but Nick Jonas.
For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a dreamy wedding on December 1, 2018, at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had two ceremonies, one Christian and one Hindu, to honour each of their families traditions.