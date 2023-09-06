Nikki Tamboli Flaunts Her Curves In Bold Backless Jumpsuit, Watch Hot Video

News Delhi: Nikki Tamboli is taking the internet by storm! The former Bigg Boss contestant is known to often hits the headlines and send her fans into a frenzy with her bold fashion choices. Nikki became a household name after she appeared on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'. She also went on to feature in several music videos. She is also quite popular on social media and often drops her HOT photos and videos for her fans.

The actress-model once again raised the heat on Instagram with her sexy video in a very racy outfit. Nikki, who became a household name after participating in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss season 14, on Monday shared the hot video of her flaunting her bombshell body. In the video, Nikki was seen posing in a backless jumpsuit featuring a plunging neckline. She was seen striking a series of sensuous poses while looking into the camera. Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, "I'm stuck on you, like blue."

Nikki Tamboli has done several Tamil and Telugu movies and was even seen in the television show 'Sirf Tum' in 2021. However, it was her stint on Bigg Boss season 14 which skyrocketed her popularity.

The actress often gets trolled on the internet for her bold photos.

Nikki Tamboli is not new to the concept of being trolled on social media. But, things crossed the line, when the actor, on her recent pictures she shared on Instagram, received a lot of hate and some even called her a porn star. Not one to take such remarks seriously, the actor insists she's not seeking any external validation.

"You can call me anything and everything and that simply doesn’t shake my sense of stability by any means. I'm not here to take external validation for my work from people whose only job is to spend time on social media to troll others who are trying to do something constructive," says Tamboli.

Referring to these nasty comments in particular, the 26-year-old adds, "Comparing me or anyone else to an adult film star is an insult to those ladies. Why demean a woman at the cost of another woman for no reason? Aren't these the same horrendous individuals who enjoy similar adult films with their lustful eyes? Even an adult film star deserves respect on a humanitarian level."