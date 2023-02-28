topStoriesenglish2577865
NewsLifestylePeople
NIKKI TAMBOLI

Nikki Tamboli Sets Temperatures Soaring In Black Bralette, Flaunts Sexy Curves In New Video- Watch

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli flaunted her sexy curves in a black bikini in the new video she posted on Instagram.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 08:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Nikki Tamboli Sets Temperatures Soaring In Black Bralette, Flaunts Sexy Curves In New Video- Watch

New Delhi: Nikki Tamboli who is known for her stint in popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is constantly raising temperatures with her bold and sizzling looks. The actress does not shy away from flaunting her sexy curves and often shares her hot pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, Nikki posted a reel in which she could be seen wearing a black bikini which she paired up with floral leggings. “FLAT-TERING and don’t give a damn,” she captioned the post. 

The video went viral as soon as she shared it and her excited fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. “Love u nikki,” commented one fan. “Gorgeous n shining beauty, stunning looks hot,” added another user.  

The actress often remains in news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.  

Watch the video shared by Nikki Tamboli

Nikki was earlier in the news after a Delhi Police team investigating the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar took her inside the Tihar jail to 'recreate' her alleged meeting with the conman. The police said ever since Chandrasherkar has been jailed, the prison had become a hub of illegal activities that he carried out with the help of jail officials. 

The team of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar's central jail number one to 'recreate' their meetings with the 'conman' as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said. 

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported. 

Live Tv

Nikki TamboliNikki Tamboli bikini picsNikki Tamboli hot picsNikki Tamboli picsNikki Tamboli videosNikki Tamboli viral videos

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985