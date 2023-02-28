Nikki Tamboli Sets Temperatures Soaring In Black Bralette, Flaunts Sexy Curves In New Video- Watch

New Delhi: Nikki Tamboli who is known for her stint in popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is constantly raising temperatures with her bold and sizzling looks. The actress does not shy away from flaunting her sexy curves and often shares her hot pictures and videos on Instagram. Recently, Nikki posted a reel in which she could be seen wearing a black bikini which she paired up with floral leggings. “FLAT-TERING and don’t give a damn,” she captioned the post.

The video went viral as soon as she shared it and her excited fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section. “Love u nikki,” commented one fan. “Gorgeous n shining beauty, stunning looks hot,” added another user.

The actress often remains in news for her bold and hot avatar. Before gaining fame from ‘Bigg Boss 14’, she primarily worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industry.

Watch the video shared by Nikki Tamboli

Nikki was earlier in the news after a Delhi Police team investigating the Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar took her inside the Tihar jail to 'recreate' her alleged meeting with the conman. The police said ever since Chandrasherkar has been jailed, the prison had become a hub of illegal activities that he carried out with the help of jail officials.

The team of Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing took actresses Nikki Tamboli and Sofia Singh to the Tihar's central jail number one to 'recreate' their meetings with the 'conman' as part of the ongoing probe, a senior police officer said.

As per IANS sources, "Nikki Tamboli of 'Bigg Boss' fame, Chahatt Khanna of 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai' fame, Sophia Singh, and Arusha Patil met Chandrasekhar in the jail premises and he introduced himself as a producer of the southern film industry. Chandrasekhar's close aide Pinky Irani, who was arrested by the Delhi Police`s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in November last year, had facilitated their meetings with the conman. All these four actresses were given expensive gifts of renowned brands such as Gucci, Versace, and Louis Vuitton," the website reported.