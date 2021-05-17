Nikki Tamboli shares sunkissed, beach selfies with Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla from Cape Town

New Delhi: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, and Abhinav Shukla were recently seen chilling by the beach in Cape Town and clicking selfies in Nikki Tamboli's Instagram post on Monday (May 17).

The actors took complete advantage of the golden hour and clicked several fun selfies with each other. The group was all smiles for the camera and seem to be having a blast in the capital of South Africa.

Check out their recent clicks:

Despite the recent passing of her brother, Nikki had bravely risen up and had decided to fulfill her work commitments with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. In an earlier Instagram post regarding the same, she had mentioned how she had always been loyal to her work and that her family wants her to succeed and achieve her dreams, no matter what.

Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Varun Sood, and Mahek Chahal are currently in Cape Town shooting for the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

For the unversed, the show is based on the American TV show Fear Factor in which participants are required to compete against each other by performing risky tasks or stunts. The contestants are often compelled to face their fears as the challenges test their limits.