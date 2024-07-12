Nita Ambani And Mukesh Ambani Spent Rs 5000 Cr For Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s Wedding?

New Delhi: The big day has arrived. Finally today the most talked about wedding is happening and no prize for guesses it's Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Over the months the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika have been celebrated and today the couple will become man and wife. The Ambanis have once again proved there is no one like them when it comes to splurging and making the event grand beyond everyone's imagination. As the wedding of Anant and Radhika has been the most talked about topic, the money that Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani are spending will leave your jaws dropped.

It's 5000 crore, yes you read it right, and guess what this is just 0.5 percent of their net worth reported by Forbes. Anant and Radhika's wedding is the last Ambani wedding for now as Nita and Mukesh's kids Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani are already married. Anant is the youngest member in the family of the Ambani family and hence the celebration is even more special.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding guest list

The wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to be a grand affair, with a star-studded guest list featuring numerous high-profile celebrities and dignitaries. Kim Kardashian, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra have arrived in Mumbai to attend the grand wedding. Among the notable attendees are Bollywood superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ranbir Kapoor. Leading actresses including Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Katrina Kaif are also expected to be present Politicians such as Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have also received invitations.

It's indeed the most unforgettable moment for the Ambani family and they are leaving no stone unturned to make it the best one.