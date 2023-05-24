topStoriesenglish2612905
Nitesh Pandey Funeral: Rupali Ganguly Gets Teary-Eyed As She Pays Last Respects

Nitesh Pandey Funeral: Rupali Ganguly broke down in tears as she attended the last rites of 'Anupamaa' co-star and late actor Nitesh Pandey.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 08:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Popular television actor Nitesh Pandey’s sudden demise has left everyone in shock. The actor who is best known for his role as Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly starrer superhit show ‘Anupamaa’ passed away due to cardiac arrest at 2 am in the morning in Igatpuri. He was 51 years old.  

The actor’s mortal remains were brought back from Igatpuri to Mumbai and his last rites were held at his residence. In a video shared by paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Nitesh Pandey’s ‘Anupamaa’ co-star could be seen arriving for his funeral and paying her last respects. The actress was teary-eyed as she paid her tribute to the late actor.  

Sharing her fond memories with Nitesh, Rupali said, “He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch” apart from Delnaaz Irani and the Sarabhais, according to IANS. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The entertainment industry has suffered three shocking deaths in a span of just two days. Earlier, actor Aditya Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai while ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’ fame actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away in a car accident. Several noted celebrities from the industry including actor R Madhavan, Gulshan Devaiah, filmmaker Hansal Mehta expressed grief on the actor's sudden death.

Actor Nitesh Pandey has played several memorable roles in television serials like ‘Anupamaa’, ‘Saaya’, ‘Astitva Ek Prem Kahani’, ‘Justajoo’ and ‘Durgesh Nandini’, among others. He had also played a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om’. Nitesh was married to actress Arpita Pandey.  

