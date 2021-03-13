हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi becomes first African Arab artist to cross the 1 Billion mark on YouTube, fans shower surprises!

The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi created history by emerging as the first African Arab artist to cross the 1 Billion mark on YouTube with her chartbuster song 'Dilbar'. While the performer received a grand celebration by fans and followers in India, Nora's well-wishers in Dubai left no stones unturned too to commemorate the humungous achievement with a sweet surprise.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

With a beachside celebratory set up including a huge 'Nora 1 B' against a lit background along with the picturesque Dubai view, Nora Fatehi was greeted with a celebration marking the iconic milestone of 1 Billion views for 'Dilbar'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi shared a video of the same on her social media wherein the performer reacted to the surprise saying, "So adorable, I love it".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Proving to be a turning point in Nora's career, 'Dilbar' marked the commencement of the actress' success streak in the entertainment industry.

Emerging as an aspirational icon across the globe, Nora Fatehi's journey has been extremely inspirational. The independent artist paved her path to success with her talent to create a mark as one of the most popular, loved and celebrated names in not just Bollywood but all over the world.

The versatile artist has delivered successful performances like 'Dilbar, 'O Saki Saki', 'Ek Toh Kam Zindagani', 'Garmi', 'Naach Meri Raani' to the latest chartbuster 'Chhor Denge' amongst others. Impressing the audience with her impeccable moves as well as expressions, Nora Fatehi has stirred the excitement of the audience to witness the actress in her upcoming projects including 'Bhuj The Pride of India'.

 

