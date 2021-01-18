Nora Fatehi flaunts her culinary skill in Dubai, watch viral video

New Delhi: Actress Nora Fatehi took to social media to share a video of herself cooking up a storm in Dubai. The actress is seen helping Turkish Chef Burak Özdemir perform a few tricks in public as they dished up some delicious delights.

The actress joined famed chef Burak Özdemir at his Turkish-Middle Eastern restaurant at the Boulevard Point in Dubai. In the video, she is seen performing a few visually pleasing techniques under the supervision of the chef and aces a pot flip on her own.

Nora was enjoying the evening’s entertaining activities and also was seen sitting inside the restaurant to feast upon her well-deserved meal. She captioned the video saying, “The flip was on point thank you @cznburak for the lovely surprise and the warm hospitality! I had fun last night.”

The Chef responded to the tweet and said: “We love you.”

Take a look at the video the actress shared:

The actress who is known for her amazing dance skills was last seen in ‘Street Dancer 3D’ along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Her next upcoming film is ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’ with Ajay Devgn.