New Delhi: Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi was clicked in the city a few days back, looking chic in her white crop top and denim. She carried a stunning orange Hermes Birkin handbag and wore black glares flaunting her sexy look.

While many hailed her beauty others did troll her for various reasons - right from her walk to her expensive handbag. One of the users asked, 'ye seedha kyu nahi chalti' and another one wrote 'bag Chandrasekhar ne gift kiya?'

For the unversed, However, as per PTI, Chandrashekar gifted a BMW car to Fatehi in December 2020 and later gave her Rs 75 lakh, besides other expensive gifts. Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had earlier registered an FIR against Chandrasekhar for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh, and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore. The ED filed its complaint based on a police FIR.

Bollywood actresses Nora and Jacqueline Fernandez have been facing interrogation by the ED in the extortion case. Nora was allegedly gifted a BMW by conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, the actress revealed during her interrogation that she was gifted a car by Sukesh, and a Gucci bag and an iPhone as a 'token of love' by his wife Leena Maria Paul.

Nora Fatehi had then told the ED that she was invited by Leena Maria Paul for an event. The event took place in December 2020 in Chennai.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show 'Bigg Boss season 9'. She made her Bollywood debut with 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' with some superhit songs such as 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'Hai Garmi' among others to her credit.

Nora Fatehi judged 'Dance Deewane Juniors' Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji.