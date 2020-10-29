Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a floral Marchesa gown, walks out in style from her vanity van - Watch viral video

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Nora Fatehi recently upped the glam quotient by several notches! Dressed in international design house Marchesa's yellow floral gown, Nora looked breathtaking.
In a video shared on Instagram, Nora Fatehi can be seen walking from her vanity van while she sizzles and smiles at the shutterbugs. Take a look at her video which has gone viral on the internet along with a few clicks:
Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.
We did it! It was a pleasure to work with u @gururandhawa ur incredibly talented humble and so sweet! congratulations our #Naachmerirani is a huge hit! We killed it it was fun doing promotions with you! keep doing your thing Guru, this is just the beginning! thank you to all the fans and everyone who showed so much love, positivity and support as always! @kadamajay
Nora also turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.
Nora has a huge fan following of 18 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.