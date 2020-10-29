हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nora Fatehi oozes oomph in a floral Marchesa gown, walks out in style from her vanity van - Watch viral video

Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. 

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Nora Fatehi recently upped the glam quotient by several notches! Dressed in international design house Marchesa's yellow floral gown, Nora looked breathtaking. 

In a video shared on Instagram, Nora Fatehi can be seen walking from her vanity van while she sizzles and smiles at the shutterbugs. Take a look at her video which has gone viral on the internet along with a few clicks: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora also turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician. She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.

Nora has a huge fan following of 18 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.

 

