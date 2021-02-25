Nora Fatehi's before and after pics will leave your jaws on the floor, Garmi dancer looks unrecognisable!

New Delhi: The Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi has become a famous B-Towner in the last few years, whose dancing skills are a rage! The sensational star has several chartbuster tracks to her credit and is a popular social media celeb as well.

As part of the Throwback Thursday series, we thought of digging out some old pictures of the actress-dancer. And must we say, fans will be surprised to witness the massive transformation, Nora has undergone in these 4-5 years. Take a look at these pictures:

Nora Fatehi earned name and fame after featuring in the 'Dilbar' track for John Abraham starrer Satyamev Jayate. The track got her 'Dilba girl' tag as well.

The Moroccan beauty was first seen in the reality show Bigg Boss season 9. She made her Bollywood debut with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. Her popularity in Telugu cinema began with hit songs in films such as Temper, Baahubali: The Beginning and Kick 2.

She also starred in two Malayalam films, Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

She later turned producer and singer with 'Pepeta' in collaboration with Rayvanny, a famous Tanzanian musician.

She was last seen in Remo D'Souza's 'Street Dancer 3D' featuring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. Nora Fatehi and Punjabi singing sensation Guru Randhawa recently collaborated for Nach Meri Rani song and it has turned out to be a blockbuster hit. She thanked her fans and dropped a special post for the singer as well.

Nora has a huge fan following of 21.7 million on Instagram alone and has several blockbuster songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi' to name a few.